Poet Meena Kandasamy’s sons gatecrash her online call. Watch sweet video

Meena Kandasamy took to Twitter to share the video of her two sons gatecrashing her video call.
The image shows Meena Kandasamy introducing her sons to the others after they gatecrash her video call.(Twitter/@meenakandasamy)
The image shows Meena Kandasamy introducing her sons to the others after they gatecrash her video call.(Twitter/@meenakandasamy)
Published on May 27, 2022 02:05 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The online video call. and even conferences have turned in the new normal. There are also videos on the Internet that show how at times people on video calls are interrupted by their kids or fur babies. Just like this video that shows poet Meena Kandasamy’s sons gatecrashing her video call. She took to Twitter to share the funnily adorable video.

“This happened a few weeks ago. Gender studies conference, Patna Women's College, I was doing the Q&A, my kids decided to gatecrash the Zoom meeting. Sharing the embarrassing but entertaining video,” she wrote while posting the video.

The video opens to show the author answering a question asked by the host of the video call. As she starts answering, she is interrupted – and in a sweet way – by her sons. The video also shows her introducing her little ones to the others over the video call.

Take a look at the wholesome video:

The video was shared a day ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated over 5,200 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“They were reclaiming your time which rightfully belongs to them. Thank you for sharing,” wrote a Twitter user. “Sweet,” posted another. “Wow, cute kids,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

Sign out