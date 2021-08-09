Police dog stabbed brutally returns to duty, receives toy from the Mayor

If you’re looking for a positive and feel-good story to make your Monday a bit better, then let this brave doggo named Kaiser do the job. A police dog for the town of Croydon in England, Kaiser was brutally stabbed while on duty. A recent post shared on the Facebook page of Croydon shows how the brave doggo has recovered and ready to serve the town again. The post has received much love and may leave you smiling too.

“Police Dog Kaiser Returns For Duty! After being brutally stabbed in June PD Kaiser and his handler PC Woolcott were welcomed back by our Borough Commander Dave Stringer and The Mayor & Mayoress of Bromley this morning. Kaiser was absolutely delighted upon receiving a new toy which was gifted to him by The Mayor for his bravery,” reads the caption shared alongside the share. Among the several photos shared of the brave police dog, some show Kaiser getting a toy from the Mayor of Croydon.

Shared on August 6, the post has garnered numerous reactions and comments. People were delighted to see the brave dog back in action. While many cheered for Kaiser’s full recovery, others expressed what a daring soul the doggo is. Others simply shared heart emojis.

“Welcome Back Kaiser! Well done to your handler and all involved in your recovery and convalescence,” wrote a Facebook user. “Strong brave dog, wonderful to see him back in service,” commented another. “Welcome back, PD Kaiser. Croydon is a safer place with you back on duty,” said a third.

“What an awesome dog,” expressed a fourth.

