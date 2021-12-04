Policeman and waiter come together to save chocking man. Watch

The videos that showcase good Samaritans stepping up to help others in need are often wonderful to watch. The Internet is filled with clips showcasing the people helping others. This video of a policeman and a waiter coming together to save a man's life is an inclusion to that list. There is a chance that the video will make you want to applaud the people involved.

The video is posted on the Twitter handle called GoodNewsCorrespondent. “A waiter and a highway police officer saved the life of a 38-year-old man who passed out after choking on his food at a restaurant in Sao Paulo, Brazil last Friday,” reads the caption posted along with the video.

Take a look at the clip:

The video was shared on November 3. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 1.3 lakh views and the numbers are increasing. It has also received varied comments from people.

“Omg!!! Heroes,” wrote a Twitter user. “True heroes. Thank goodness they persisted in trying to help him when he did not appear to respond to their efforts immediately,” shared another. “How awesome! These people are heroes,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

