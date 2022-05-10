Pooches get excited while watching dog-related film The Call of the Wild. Watch

Most people enjoy movie nights. It is certainly delightful to watch a film playing on the television while you relax at home. Turns out, it is something that not only humans enjoy but dogs love it too – or at least that is what this sweet video suggests. Shared on Instagram, the video shows two dogs watching the film The Call of the Wild.

The video is posted on the Instagram page dedicated to one of the dogs showcased in the video, named Samson. It is shared with the caption “Who else loves date night. ”

The video opens to show two dogs sitting on a bed with the movie playing in front of them on a TV. From sitting up excitedly to wagging their tails frequently the video shows the ways the pooch react to the film that has a dog as a protagonist.

The film is based on a novel by the same name written by Jack London in 1903. It captures the journey of a dog named Buck who was suddenly uprooted from his comfortable life and transported to the wilds.

Take at the look at the video:

The video has been posted a few days ago on April 20. Since being shared, the post has gathered some 11,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments.

“Aww, they love it,” wrote an Instagram user. “They’re so into it,” shared another. “They’re so funny,” commented a third. “This is adorable,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?