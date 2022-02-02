Portuguese dad and daughter groove to viral Bengali song Kacha Badam. Watch

The song Kacha Badam has turned into a viral sensation. If you are a regular user of the social media, you may find your feeds flooded with videos showcasing people grooving to this song. There is a now a latest inclusion to that list and it shows a dad-daughter duo showcasing amazing moves to the hit number. There is a chance that their syncronised routine will make you want to shake your legs too.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video is posted on the Instagram page pabloeveronicaoficia. The profile is filled with dancing videos of a Portuguese father and daughter duo. “Love #trend #indian,” they wrote while sharing this particular dance video.

The clip opens to show them standing in front of a mirror and showcasing their dance. Take a look at the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video has been posted about ten hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 25,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Lovely,” wrote an Instagram user. “You guys are the cutest,” posted another. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

The song Kacha Badam was originally sung by a person named Bhuban Badyakar, a peanut seller hailing from West Bengal. A video of him singing the song was also posted on the YouTube channel Rupoms Reel last year. The song, however, went viral when singer and musician Nazmu Reachat created a peppy rendition of the song.

Take a look at the original video of Badyakar singing the song:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

What are your thoughts on the dance video of the father and daughter?