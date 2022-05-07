Post on similarities between solar system and Star Wars’ fictional worlds goes viral

When the first Star Wars film was released back in 1977, it became an instant hit. What followed is a success story of a franchise that, till now, has released several films and TV series. Also, the fictional stories of the intergalactic universe have garnered an immense popularity from people of all walks of life and all ages. Star Wars is so popular that every year on May 4 Star Wars Day is celebrated. Observing the day, many shared various posted on social media, including one from Nasa. The space agency’s post went crazy viral and is still creating a buzz among people. In their post, they shared the “striking resemblances” between various celestial bodies of our solar system and the fictional places of Star Wars universe. “This #MayThe4th, swipe through a special tour of the solar system to witness real worlds that share a striking resemblance to fictional ones found in a galaxy far, far away,” they wrote as an introducing to the post. Then they talked about Pluto, Venus, Mars, and Jupiter’s moon Ganymede. They shared how they resemble some of the fictional places in Star Wars. Nasa also added the credits for the images of the celestial bodies.

Take a look at the wonderful pictures and read the entire post:

The post, since being shared, has gathered over 1.1 million likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The post has also prompted people to share various comments. “Love the detail on each planet,” shared an Instagram user. “Wow I absolutely love whoever runs this NASA account,” commented another. “Pluto must be a Sith now,” joked a third. “The moon has my whole heart,” posted a fourth. “Hello force,” expressed a fifth. “OMG! So beautiful,” replied a sixth. “This is just so lovely,” wrote a seventh.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Nasa?

