Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Post on woman graduating with her 87-year-old grandpa warms hearts
trending

Post on woman graduating with her 87-year-old grandpa warms hearts

The story of the woman graduating with her 87-year-old grandpa was posted on Twitter.
The image shows the woman who graduated with her 87-year-old grandpa.(Twitter/@UTSA)
Published on Dec 22, 2021 07:07 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Are you looking for a heartwarming story that can also leave you inspired? Then here is a post that will leave you very happy. Chances are, you’ll take a note or two about motivation from the share too. The story is about a woman graduating with her 87-year-old grandpa.

UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts posted about the achievement of the duo on Twitter. “ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals!” they wrote. The post is complete with a few images.

Take a look at the share:

RELATED STORIES

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly 1,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

A professor who teaches at the same university shared “Saw these two cross the stage, and then heard Melanie tell him, “We did it grandpa” as they passed through the faculty cheering tunnel. Best grad moment ever!” while reposting the tweet.

“As it's said, age is just a number. This is beautiful,” posted another. “This was such a great moment,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session 2021 Live
National Mathematics Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP