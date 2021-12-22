Post on woman graduating with her 87-year-old grandpa warms hearts

Are you looking for a heartwarming story that can also leave you inspired? Then here is a post that will leave you very happy. Chances are, you’ll take a note or two about motivation from the share too. The story is about a woman graduating with her 87-year-old grandpa.

UTSA College of Liberal and Fine Arts posted about the achievement of the duo on Twitter. “ICYMI: Something very special happened this weekend at #UTSA Commencement: Rene Neira, 87, crossed the stage with his granddaughter, Melanie Salazar. She received her B.A. in Comms. He will earn his B.A. in Economics. Family goals!” they wrote. The post is complete with a few images.

Take a look at the share:

The post, since being shared a few days ago, has gathered nearly 1,000 likes. It has also accumulated tons of appreciative comments from people.

A professor who teaches at the same university shared “Saw these two cross the stage, and then heard Melanie tell him, “We did it grandpa” as they passed through the faculty cheering tunnel. Best grad moment ever!” while reposting the tweet.

“As it's said, age is just a number. This is beautiful,” posted another. “This was such a great moment,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the post?

