Posts shared under ‘Weddings are incomplete without’ Twitter trend are hilarious

Indian weddings are filled with unique traditions, beautiful rituals, and fun incidents. There are also some small situations that happen at almost every wedding. Tweeple are now talking about those, but in form of a trend and that too, in a hilarious way. Many are now taking to the micro-blogging platform to share posts under the ‘Weddings are incomplete without’ trend. There is a possibility that you will end up relating to most or all of these posts.

Most of the posts that people shared are one-liners that start with the phrase “Weddings are incomplete without.” A few have also taken a step forward and posted images or memes along with their tweets. We have collected some such tweets that may leave you laughing out loud.

This Twitter user posted the question you could get asked when you meet a relative at a wedding after a long time. “Weddings are incomplete without relatives saying,” they wrote and posted this image:

Weddings are incomplete without relatives saying: pic.twitter.com/v362qtV4a8 — Kartik🔥 (@KaiseAanaHuaaa) May 17, 2022

“Weddings are incomplete without the groom dancing on ‘tenu leke main javanga’,” joked another. “Weddings are incomplete without Naagin dance by a random drunk uncle,” wrote an individual. “Weddings are incomplete without someone Eating food like,” shared a third along with a picture showcasing a scene from the film 3 Idiots.

Weddings are incomplete without someone Eating food like : pic.twitter.com/7c1h0NrdMO — S N A P E (@timetraveller45) May 17, 2022

“Weddings are incomplete without me and my cousins doing this,” posted a Twitter user with an image. There is a chance that many would relate to the scenario showcased in the picture:

Weddings are incomplete without me and my cousins doing this pic.twitter.com/GL0mlEHp1o — Darshannn (@D4Dramatic) May 17, 2022

Here’s what some others shared:

What would you share under this trend?