Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Priyanka Gandhi shares adorable throwback of daughter Miraya, son Raihan
trending

Priyanka Gandhi shares adorable throwback of daughter Miraya, son Raihan

“Why do they grow up so fast?” Priyanka Gandhi wrote while sharing the video on Instagram.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 24, 2021 05:22 PM IST
Priyanka Gandhi shared the video of daughter Miraya on Instagram.(Instagram/@priyankagandhivadra)

Priyanka Gandhi has shared an adorable post on Instagram and it is making many smile. The post celebrates her daughter Miraya Vadra’s birthday. It has collected thousands of likes since being shared just a few hours ago.

“Why do they grow up so fast?” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Instagram. It features a video and a picture. While the image shows Miraya, the video is a throwback. The clip shows Miraya as a little baby and has special appearance from her older brother Raihan.

The video makes for an adorable watch. Take a look:

Posted about three hours ago, the share has collected over 40,000 likes and several wonderful comments.

“Adorable,” commented an individual. “So cute,” shared another. Several others shared similar comments about the post. Many have also shared heart and heart eyes emoticons for the share.

A few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi’s son made headlines after a picture of his went viral. People spotted the photograph of Mount Everest captured by Raihan Rajiv Vadra in the background of a video featuring Rahul Gandhi.

What do you think about this share by Priyanka Gandhi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka gandhi vadra

Related Stories

trending

Priyanka Gandhi tries hand at plucking tea leaves in Assam

PUBLISHED ON MAR 02, 2021 03:46 PM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Baby elephant wearing blanket wins hearts one wobbly step at a time. Watch

Priyanka Gandhi shares adorable throwback of daughter Miraya, son Raihan

Meet the computer operator from Delhi’s JNU with nine Guinness World Records

Virat Kohli hugs Kane Williamson after WTC final loss, pic goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Horoscope Today
UEFA Euro 2020
Britney Spears
Petrol Price
PM Narendra Modi
Covid Vaccine
Kabir Das Jayanti 2021
Virat Kohli
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP