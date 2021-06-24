Priyanka Gandhi shares adorable throwback of daughter Miraya, son Raihan

Priyanka Gandhi has shared an adorable post on Instagram and it is making many smile. The post celebrates her daughter Miraya Vadra’s birthday. It has collected thousands of likes since being shared just a few hours ago.

“Why do they grow up so fast?” Priyanka Gandhi wrote on Instagram. It features a video and a picture. While the image shows Miraya, the video is a throwback. The clip shows Miraya as a little baby and has special appearance from her older brother Raihan.

The video makes for an adorable watch. Take a look:

Posted about three hours ago, the share has collected over 40,000 likes and several wonderful comments.

“Adorable,” commented an individual. “So cute,” shared another. Several others shared similar comments about the post. Many have also shared heart and heart eyes emoticons for the share.

A few days ago, Priyanka Gandhi’s son made headlines after a picture of his went viral. People spotted the photograph of Mount Everest captured by Raihan Rajiv Vadra in the background of a video featuring Rahul Gandhi.

What do you think about this share by Priyanka Gandhi?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON