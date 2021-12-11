Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins tribal women in Goa for traditional dance. Watch

A video shared on Twitter showcasing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking part in a tribal dance in Goa has gone viral. She did so while launching Congress’ Assembly election campaign in the coastal state.

“Smt. @priyankagandhi joins the tribal women of Morpirla village during a phenomenal performance of their folk dance,” reads the caption posted along with the video shared on the official Twitter handle of Congress.

The video opens to show a group of women showcasing their traditional dance moves to a folk tune. They are seen wearing red and pink coloured sarees while carrying decorated pots on their heads. The video also shows the Congress leader matching their steps with a huge smile on her face.

Take a look at the video:

What are your thoughts on the video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?