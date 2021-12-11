Home / Trending / Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins tribal women in Goa for traditional dance. Watch
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra joins tribal women in Goa for traditional dance. Watch

The video shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra matching steps of the women engaged in a traditional dance with a huge smile on her face.
The image taken from the video shows Priyanka Gandhi Vadra dancing with tribal women.(Twitter/@INCIndia)
Published on Dec 11, 2021
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video shared on Twitter showcasing Priyanka Gandhi Vadra taking part in a tribal dance in Goa has gone viral. She did so while launching Congress’ Assembly election campaign in the coastal state.

“Smt. @priyankagandhi joins the tribal women of Morpirla village during a phenomenal performance of their folk dance,” reads the caption posted along with the video shared on the official Twitter handle of Congress.

The video opens to show a group of women showcasing their traditional dance moves to a folk tune. They are seen wearing red and pink coloured sarees while carrying decorated pots on their heads. The video also shows the Congress leader matching their steps with a huge smile on her face.

What are your thoughts on the video of Priyanka Gandhi Vadra?

Saturday, December 11, 2021
