Professor holds student's baby while delivering lecture so she can focus. Watch

Little acts of kindness and generosity can go a long way. And looking at people knowing just what they need, reaching out to help them, is definitely something worth being noted. This video that was posted on Instagram by a woman who had taken her baby to a lecture at university shows exactly that kind of a gesture on behalf of her professor.

The video opens to show the professor, quite unperturbed, carrying a baby and delivering a lecture to his class. But what is interesting to note is, of course, the fact that the baby isn't his but his student’s. This beautiful video where the professor calmly handles the situation as his student can continue to focus in class and take notes has gone viral.

“Jack just became @hankrsmith ‘s new T.A. Grateful to attend such an amazing school with professors that care about their students,” reads the caption that accompanies this adorable baby video. The video concludes as the professor keeps delivering his lecture and the baby stays quiet as well. The video was shot at Brigham Young University or BYU and posted by the student whose baby it was - Maddy Miller-Shaver.

Watch the viral video here:

The video was posted on January 19 and has gone all kinds of viral since then. It has received more than 5.4 lakh likes and several comments from people who couldn't stop admiring this wholesome act on behalf of the professor.

“Are you kidding? This is amazing,” commented an Instagram user. This baby's father also took to the comments section and wrote, “That’s my son.” “How many professors would let you bring your baby to class let alone hold him because he's being fussy. Love love love that professor,” expressed a third.

