Puppy to dog: Pooch grows up with its ‘best friend’. It's a stuffed toy. Watch

Most pets have that one specific toy that they just can’t let go. This video posted on Instagram shows exactly that. It involves an adorable doggo and its favourite stuff toy that nobody expected it to love for so long. The video is so adorable that it is making people say ‘aww’.

“Your puppy will destroy that stuffie in one day,” reads the text insert in the video. It hints at the fact that many people had warned the dog’s human that its soft toy wouldn’t last for long, ever since it was a puppy. The video then goes on to show how the puppy grew up to be a cute doggo and continues to cuddle with its favourite soft toy.

“2.5 years later, still cuddling,” reads the caption that accompanies this sweet video. The caption is complete with a heart emoticon and a crying emoji. While posting, the hashtag #bestfriendsgoals was also used.

Watch the adorable dog video right here:

The video was shared on Instagram on December 21. It has garnered more than 49,000 likes and the numbers only keep going up.

“Which one is the stuffed toy? Both are super cuddly and sweet. Getting confused,” reads a comment from an Instagram user. “They will always be besties,” commented another individual. “I’ve got a dog who also treasures his toys and doesn’t destroy them. He has a hedgehog that he adores and snuggles with,” narrated a third.

