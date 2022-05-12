Puppy tries to learn how to howl from its human. Video will make you go aww

Puppies need to learn a lot of things when they are born just like human babies. It is always delightful to watch videos of puppies learning new things with its pet parents. Like this video posted on Instagram that shows a puppy trying to learn how to howl. The video is really adorable to watch and may make you go aww.

The video was posted by the page Dogs of Instagram six hours ago and it has already accumulated 4.26 lakh views. “We are practising… Still have a little way to go but pretty good for three weeks old,” says the text on the video. It shows a man teaching his little pup to howl. The man is seen making a low sound and the black puppy copies the human while it is seated on his shoulder.

“A smol but mighty awoooo,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

“Freaking adorable,” commented an Instagram user. “Ohh my heart,” posted another. A third user said, “I want him now.”

The video was originally posted by a man named Pace Callaway on his personal Instagram account seven days ago. “Giving it his best shot,” he captioned the video.

“I came here to make sure this is the same video I just saw on TikTok with almost one million likes,” a user commented on the original share. “Absolutely precious!” wrote another one.

What do you think about this adorable little puppy trying to learn how to howl?