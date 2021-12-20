Puppy’s new favourite toy is just a block of ice. Watch hilarious video

Puppies can find joy in the most adorable ways - the most mundane things that many humans won’t even take a second look at. This video shared on Reddit shows how a puppy is totally in awe of a huge block of ice as he guards it with all his might.

The video opens to show the puppy holding onto a block of ice, almost like he was hugging it. He was seen licking it and enjoying the icy goodness or sometimes just letting his tongue stick to it. He was even lying on one spot on the block of ice for so long that his body heat ended up creating a dent on it. The moment he removed his face from it, he realised that there is a dent and put his paw on it in hopes that he could cover up the damage.

The adorable pooch enjoyed the moments with his toy to the fullest. Even though he had no idea why it was suddenly melting away. The floof worked through his sleepiness and kept himself awake throughout this short video.

“His new favourite toy,” reads the caption accompanying this video posted on Reddit.

Watch it here:

This video was posted around 16 hours ago, on the popular subReddit r/aww. Since then, it has garnered more than 62,00 upvotes and several comments from people on the social networking site.

“I had a St. Bernard that would bury ice. Saving it for a hot day I guess,” joked a Redditor. “I imagine that if the camera had moved to the right of the ice that we would’ve seen a tongue poking through,” posted another. “In short, the coolest dog,” punned a third.

What are your thoughts on this video?