Puppy’s reaction to human humming is super adorable to watch

There are wholesome dog videos on the Internet that often leave people saying aww. Get ready to react in the same way as this clip, posted on Reddit, falls in the same category. This is a video that features a very cute puppy and its reaction while listening to a human hum. There is a chance that you will end up watching the video more than once.

“Pups reaction to lady humming,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The video opens to show a brown puppy with blue eyes sitting on a floor. The entire video shows how it keeps on tilting its head with the tune of the hum. The clip ends with the pooch walking away.

Take a look at the video that shows the doggo’s sweet reaction:

The video has been posted a day ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 4,600 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various kinds of comments.

“The cute little wink,” wrote a Reddit user. “AAHH. How cute. The dog's tilting his head along with the hum!” posted another. “What a cute pupper,” expressed a third. “Those adorable round eyes,” shared a fourth.

What are your thoughts on the video?