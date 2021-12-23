Raccoon gets stuck while climbing wall, mama comes to its rescue. Watch

Most can always count on their moms to help them out when they land in a sticky situation. A video shared online shows exactly that. It shows a mama raccoon helping its kid who got stuck while climbing a wall.

The video opens to show a raccoon climbing a wall of a house. However, mid-way it gets struck and starts calling for help. Initially, no one shows up but soon someone comes to the animal’s rescue. It is no one other than its mother. She soon approaches the house and starts climbing the wall and reaches her kid. For some moment, the duo stays there together. The mother then helps the little one get down. She goes back down with her baby and then they slowly walk away after then land on the ground.

Take a look at the video:

The wonderful video was captured in San Francisco, USA.

What are your thoughts on the video?

