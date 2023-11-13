Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Trending / Rachin Ravindra highlights India’s unparalleled cricket craze. See viral pic

Rachin Ravindra highlights India’s unparalleled cricket craze. See viral pic

ByArfa Javaid
Nov 13, 2023 01:19 PM IST

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra tweeted a picture to talk about the ‘craze of cricket in India’.

India faced Netherlands on November 12 at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and won by 160 runs. It was a thrilling match that left fans on the edge of their seats, with standout performances from both Indian batsmen and bowlers. During the match, Men in Blue broke several records. Fans couldn’t help but keep their eyes glued to the gripping match. Now, New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra took to X to highlight the craze of cricket in India. As expected, it has gone viral and received numerous responses from netizens.

Read| KL Rahul hits fastest century by an Indian in World Cup, fans react

New Zealand cricketer Rachin Ravindra. (PTI)

“Craze of Cricket in India,” wrote Rachin Ravindra while sharing a picture on X. The picture shows the auto driver watching the cricket match between India and Netherlands on his smartphone while waiting for the traffic to clear.

Take a look at the picture right here:

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The picture was shared a day ago. It has since gone viral with over 1.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even took to the comments section of the video to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the viral picture:

“It’s not good to use mobile while driving,” posted an X user.

Another added, “It’s very risky. He is endangering the lives of himself and his fellow passengers.”

“Did the driver recognise you?” expressed a third.

A fourth commented, “You are enjoying your trip to India. Happy Diwali.”

“Wow. Cricket is love,” shared a fifth.

A sixth joined, “That’s Bengaluru ka traffic [That’s Bengaluru’s traffic]. An entire innings will be settled within a kilometre of travel.”

Also Read| Real Madrid uses Shah Rukh Khan’s song and dialogue to celebrate footballer Jude Bellingham

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online....view detail

Topics
its viral Rachin Ravindra india new zealand cricket viral
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP