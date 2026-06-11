Radhika Ambani explains why she chose India over the US: ‘Trump was just becoming president…’

Radhika Ambani has explained why she chose to return to India after studying in the United States. Speaking at India’s International Movement to the United Nations (IIMUN) headquarters on Thursday, the younger daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani mentioned the BJP's strong mandate and India's higher economic growth rate as reasons for her return.

Radhika Ambani explains why she chose India over the US (Instagram/loveleen_makeupandhair)

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Radhika was asked why, after studying political science at New York University, she chose to come back to India.

Radhika Ambani on India’s growth story

Radhika Ambani née Merchant mentioned that when she left New York, Donald Trump had just become the president and the US was in a state of turmoil. She contrasted this with India, where the BJP had a strong position and the future looked full of possibilities.

“So Trump was just becoming president. The election campaign was going on. Things were really in turmoil at that point,” said Radhika, who is married to Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani.

“And then think about what was happening in India at that time. The BJP was coming in with a huge mandate. We had unbelievable public infrastructure in terms of Aadhaar, UPI, Jio had come into effect. And it felt like the country had grown.”

Attending PM Modi’s rally

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{{^usCountry}} The 31-year-old revealed that one incident affected her decision — she attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the US. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 31-year-old revealed that one incident affected her decision — she attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the US. {{/usCountry}}

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“Our honourable Prime Minister, he came to America and he did this rally in Madison Square Park and I went for that. And it just seemed like there was going to be so much promise in India. We were growing at about eight and a half percent at that time, and they were growing at two or three percent” she recalled. “So these were like vital decision points.”

“I felt a responsibility”

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She then introduced the idea of “emotional infrastructure” to talk about the support system that one has in their home country.

“I think there's an emotional infrastructure to life as well — that is your parents, that is the community around you that has built you. To be able to build with an emotional infrastructure and to be able to carry out your life, it’s a much bigger asset than to have roads and railways.

For Radhika Ambani, who serves as Executive Director on the board of Encore Healthcare, her family's pharmaceutical company, the last factor in her decision to return was moral rather than financial.

“As a person, it depends on your moral standing. Like I had a huge feeling of responsibility to build for the country,” she concluded.

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