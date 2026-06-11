Radhika Ambani explains why she chose India over the US: ‘Trump was just becoming president…’
Radhika Ambani has explained why she chose to return to India after studying in the United States.
Radhika Ambani has explained why she chose to return to India after studying in the United States. Speaking at India’s International Movement to the United Nations (IIMUN) headquarters on Thursday, the younger daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani mentioned the BJP's strong mandate and India's higher economic growth rate as reasons for her return.
Radhika was asked why, after studying political science at New York University, she chose to come back to India.
Radhika Ambani on India’s growth story
Radhika Ambani née Merchant mentioned that when she left New York, Donald Trump had just become the president and the US was in a state of turmoil. She contrasted this with India, where the BJP had a strong position and the future looked full of possibilities.
“So Trump was just becoming president. The election campaign was going on. Things were really in turmoil at that point,” said Radhika, who is married to Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani.
“And then think about what was happening in India at that time. The BJP was coming in with a huge mandate. We had unbelievable public infrastructure in terms of Aadhaar, UPI, Jio had come into effect. And it felt like the country had grown.”
Attending PM Modi’s rally
The 31-year-old revealed that one incident affected her decision — she attended Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the US.
“Our honourable Prime Minister, he came to America and he did this rally in Madison Square Park and I went for that. And it just seemed like there was going to be so much promise in India. We were growing at about eight and a half percent at that time, and they were growing at two or three percent” she recalled. “So these were like vital decision points.”
“I felt a responsibility”
She then introduced the idea of “emotional infrastructure” to talk about the support system that one has in their home country.
“I think there's an emotional infrastructure to life as well — that is your parents, that is the community around you that has built you. To be able to build with an emotional infrastructure and to be able to carry out your life, it’s a much bigger asset than to have roads and railways.
For Radhika Ambani, who serves as Executive Director on the board of Encore Healthcare, her family's pharmaceutical company, the last factor in her decision to return was moral rather than financial.
“As a person, it depends on your moral standing. Like I had a huge feeling of responsibility to build for the country,” she concluded.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSanya Jain
Sanya Jain is an Assistant Editor with Hindustan Times Digital. She has nearly a decade of experience in covering offbeat stories that speak to the everyday experience - from viral videos to human interest copies that spark conversation. Her interests stretch across business, pop culture, social media trends, entertainment and global affairs. Before joining Hindustan Times, Sanya spent two years with Moneycontrol and five years with NDTV. She holds an undergraduate degree in English literature from St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and a master’s in journalism from the Xavier Institute of Communications, Mumbai. Sanya has a sharp eye for spotting emerging trends and looking for newsworthy angles to elevate viral posts into meaningful narratives. She was the first one, for example, to cover Narayana Murthy’s remark on 70-hour work weeks that sparked a national conversation. She is equally at ease writing about business leaders as about the common man, about issues of national importance and memes that amuse social media. Sanya enjoys speaking with content creators, newsmakers and entrepreneurs to transform everyday moments into engaging, slice-of-life stories that resonate with readers. When she is not working, Sanya can be found curled up with a good book. Born and raised in Lucknow, she has spent the last several years in Delhi. She is deeply interested in animal welfare and now spends a lot of her time running after her destructive orange cat.Read More