Radhika Ambani explains why she chose India over the US: ‘Trump was just becoming president…’

Radhika Ambani has explained why she chose to return to India after studying in the United States. Speaking at India’s International Movement to the United Nations (IIMUN) headquarters on Thursday, the younger daughter-in-law of Mukesh Ambani mentioned the BJP's strong mandate and India's higher economic growth rate as reasons for her return. Radhika Ambani explains why she chose India over the US (Instagram/loveleen_makeupandhair)

Radhika was asked why, after studying political science at New York University, she chose to come back to India.

Radhika Ambani on India’s growth story Radhika Ambani née Merchant mentioned that when she left New York, Donald Trump had just become the president and the US was in a state of turmoil. She contrasted this with India, where the BJP had a strong position and the future looked full of possibilities.

“So Trump was just becoming president. The election campaign was going on. Things were really in turmoil at that point,” said Radhika, who is married to Mukesh Ambani’s younger son, Anant Ambani.

“And then think about what was happening in India at that time. The BJP was coming in with a huge mandate. We had unbelievable public infrastructure in terms of Aadhaar, UPI, Jio had come into effect. And it felt like the country had grown.”