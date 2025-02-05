'Rahul Dravid drives a Creta?': Cricketer's 'simple' car choice surprises internet in viral video

Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid was filmed having a verbal altercation with an auto driver in Bengaluru. The video of the incident has gone viral and users were surprised to see the calm and composed cricketer be part of a heated exchange on the roadside. The video of Rahul Dravid arguing with an autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru has gone viral on social media.(X/@kaniyar_spandan)

Reports suggest that the cricketer was left with little to no time to react after the auto driver suddenly applied brakes. This resulted in a collision and Dravid was seen explaining what happened to the agitated auto driver.

Many users took the incident to remember his famous "Indiranagar ka gunda" meme from a past advertisement in which he featured.

While most users focused on the calm cricketer's unusual display of irritability, others noticed the car he was driving. The cricketer was driving a Gen 1 Hyundai Creta and the choice of the car resonated with many who saw it as a symbol of Dravid's humble mentality.

Take a look at the video here:

Some of them even praised the cricketer for taking a pragmatic approach to car ownership rather than going for a luxury vehicle. "Former Indian cricketer Rahul Dravid also owns a Creta car. Therefore, be happy with what you have and don't be jealous of others. If God wishes, he will give you everything you desire," said one of them.

"Rahul Dravid has burnished his image of being an unassuming man with that video of him driving a Gen 1 Creta. This is a man who can afford anything in the world," added another.

"Rahul Dravid looks so polite while fighting too. He is playing defensive while fighting with an auto driver. He drives a simple middle class car himself and fights with auto rickshaw drivers on the road. How much more normal life is expected from a celebrity?" said a third user.

Another user summed up the exchange as a "peak Bengaluru moment".

"Auto wallah defending himself and raising his voice against Rahul Dravid who is genuinely worried about his Creta. And office goers walking past not even recognising him," she said.

