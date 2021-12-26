Ram Kapoor posts video of his dog sitting under a blanket and eating carrot

Ram Kapoor often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts. The shares also include videos and images of his pet pooch. Just like this share that shows his furry baby sitting under a blanket and munching on a carrot. There is a chance that the super sweet video will make you say aww.

“MERRY CHRISTMAS EVRYBODY!!!” he wrote and posted the video a day ago to celebrate X-Mas. The clip opens to show the dog sitting in front of a fireplace on what appears to be a couch. He is covered with a blanket and his ears are protected from the cold by an adorable deer-styled hat. The pooch is seen holding a carrot with its paws and eating it.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared some 21 hours ago, has gathered more than 62,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also accumulated various comments.

“MG !!!!!!! THIS IS THE CUTEST VIDEO EVER !!!!!!!!!” wrote an Instagram user. “Hahahaha,” posted another. “Super cute,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?