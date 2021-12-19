Randeep Hooda posts video of tiger chasing an animal at Satpura Tiger Reserve

Do you follow actor Randeep Hooda on Instagram? Then there is a chance that you’re aware of the kinds of posts that he often shares. He posts videos and images that give people a peek inside his real and reel lives. It also involves the pictures and videos that he takes of wild animals and birds. Just like his recent post involving a tiger.

About an hour ago, the actor posted the video on Instagram. He also shared hastags that suggest that the video was captured at the Satpura Tiger Reserve located in Madhya Pradesh.

The video opens to show a tiger running across a road in a jungle. Within moments, the clip shows what the big cat is running after and an animal appears in the frame. It seems like the big cat is chasing a bison. Though a few seconds long, the video clearly captures the tiger running behind the other animal and then both disappearing into the jungle.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted a little over an hour ago. Since being posted, the clip has accumulated more than 71,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Ultimate sighting,” wrote an Instagram user. “Wow,” posted another. “Amazing! What a capture!” expressed a third.

An animal lover and activist, Randeep Hooda every now and then also shares posts to create awareness about wildlife.

