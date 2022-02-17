Home / Trending / This is how Richa Chadha celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day. Watch video
  • Actor Richa Chadha posted a video on Instagram to show how she celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day, which is celebrated on February 17, two years ago.
Richa Chadha celebrated Random Acts of Kindness Day in her own unique way two years ago.&nbsp;(therichachadha/Instagram )
Published on Feb 17, 2022 05:24 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated on February 17 and actor Richa Chadha has posted a sweet video to show how she celebrated the special day two years ago. Her video, shared on Instagram, will definitely melt your heart. In the clip, Richa Chadha can be seen holding a placard with ‘Free Hugs’ written on it as strangers from all walks of life walk up to her and hug her. 

The video posted a few hours ago has already been viewed over 1.54 lakh times and has received over 23 thousand likes. 

The video opens to show Richa riding on a scooty with a friend. Wearing a white shirt over a t-shirt with a smiley face, blue denims and yellow sneakers, she is seen holding the placard. Many people come over and give her a hug, including little girls, and an old woman. 

“Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day! This is how I spent the day two years ago. How are you celebrating it today?” she captioned the video. 

Watch the video below:

Several people on Instagram posted comments showering praise for her kind act.

“We are so rich because of your beautiful heart Richa,” commented actor Dia Mirza. 

“One of the kazillion reasons why I love this girl,” commented an Instagram user. “So proud of you,” said another. 

“Just Richa doing Richer things,” commented a third along with a heart emoji. 

What do you think about this beautiful gesture?

