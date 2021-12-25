Ratan Tata shares heartwarming message for everyone this festive season

If you follow Ratan Tata on Instagram, then you may be aware that he often shares interesting posts. Be it wonderful throwback pictures or posts involving animals, his shares are of different types. Also, the shares never fail to create a buzz among people. Just like this recent share where he wished everyone on this festive season. Though simple, his post is such that will leave you with a huge smile on your face.

Ratan Tata shared an image with a heart emoticon. The image shows him sitting on a chair with a wide smile on his face. There are also a few lines written on the picture. “The last year yet again has been a difficult one for most of us. I wanted to take this time to extend my best wishes this festive season and hope that the coming year will bring good health and joy to those near and dear,” the lines read.

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about five hours ago. Since being shared, the post has gathered more than 5.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The post has also accumulated tons of comments. Many also posted heart emoticons to express their reactions.

“Thank you Sir and wish to the same,” wrote an Instagram user. “Anmol ratan of India,” praised another. “Wish you the same legend,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Ratan Tata?