Reckless bike stunt backfires: Delhi Police tracks down rider, scraps vehicle after viral video

A motorcyclist who performed dangerous stunts in front of a moving Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus has been tracked down and booked after a video of the incident surfaced on Instagram, police said on Wednesday. Police confirmed the details of the incident with the DTC control room and identified the bus involved.(Instagram/@aajmemes)

The video, which quickly went viral, shows a man riding a Royal Enfield Bullet recklessly in front of a DTC bus numbered 253, on its route toward East Delhi’s Yamuna Vihar. The biker, not wearing a helmet, is seen weaving dangerously in front of the bus, deliberately blocking its path and preventing the driver from overtaking.

At one point, the biker pulls up alongside the bus and attempts to grab its side-view mirror while continuing to ride. The video, set to music, carried the caption “Ab batao location” (Now tell the location).

Delhi police issues statement

According to police, the biker was putting not just himself but also other road users at serious risk. “The biker was endangering not only his own life but also road users' with his erratic riding on a busy road,” the Delhi Police said in a statement.

After verifying details of the incident with the DTC control room, police identified the bus involved and analysed the viral video and technical inputs to trace the motorcycle’s registration number.

Investigators discovered that the two-wheeler had been sold over 13 years ago, but the ownership transfer had never been updated in official records. Police contacted the registered owner, who cooperated with the investigation and helped them trace the bike’s current owner.

The bike, now over 15 years old, was eventually handed over to a registered scrapper in compliance with regulations, police said. “Legal action has been initiated against the rider,” the statement added.

