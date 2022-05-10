Redditor finds ‘weird looking balls’ in purse, they turn out to be…

What happens when you toss aside your old makeup bag for a new one and forget about the old one for a long time? It gathers dust, collects dirt, and in the case of this Reddit user ends up housing “weird looking” balls. Wondering what they actually were? Well, the result will leave you surprised.

The Reddit user posted a picture of their find inside their makeup bag and also shared a caption to explain more. The image shows the inside of a purse and what look almost like ping pong balls. The caption they shared, however, explains that they are not ping pong balls but something rather strange - and the stuff of nightmares for many.

“Found those weird looking balls on my abandoned makeup bag. Turns out, those are lizard eggs,” the caption explained.

Take a look at the post:

Since being shared, the post has gathered over 32,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Mother of dragons,” joked a Reddit user. To which, the person who posted the picture replied, “Can't wait to be a granny next.”

“Do you live in Florida? This is the beginning of lizard mating/hatching season, especially for the most common lizard: the brown/green anole. Totally harmless little things, and actually good as a roommate because you hardly see them, and they eat every insect in sight,” asked another. To which, the Reddit user who shared the post answered, “I live in Bangladesh. It's pretty common to see lizard in our home tbh. And yeah, lizards are totally harmless and they eat my enemy mosquitoes.”

“They are your children now. You must raise them,” shared a third. “I think that you should monitor them,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the Reddit post?

