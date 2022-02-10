Redditor posts how their grandpa’s dog always asks for belly rubs, people react

Dogs love getting belly rubs. If you are a pet parent or are someone who loves watching pooch-related videos, then of course, this is something you already know. You may also be aware that there are several videos on the Internet that show the furry creatures asking for some much-deserved belly rubs from humans. Just like this doggo showcased in this video shared on Reddit.

“My grandpa's doggo is desperate for a belly rub,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show the dog looking towards the camera and standing beside it is a human, who is partially visible. Within moments, the animal lies down on a floor on its back and waits for the human to give it some belly rubs. However, the person moves away. Undeterred, the dog keeps following them while asking for pets. The video ends with the cute furry creature getting what it wants.

Take a look at the mostly adorable and slightly funny video:

The video has been posted some two days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 43,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. Some demanded that the human should give longer belly rubs to the pooch.

“Rub that belly! Scritch those ears! Boop that snoot! Squish his furry widdle cheeks together so his eyes go! Pat that back! Jiggle his rolls!” shared a Reddit user. “Give him a more fierce belly rub. I’m not even that much of a fan for dogs and this made me super mad,” posted another. “Rub his belly. Now,” expressed a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

