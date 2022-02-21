Relatable video shows what happens when you get an unexpected work video call

Comedy sketches on Instagram often end up going viral, especially the ones that hilariously deal with everyday circumstances that are relatable to most. Many videos that deal with work from home culture end up the same way. One such video was recently posted on Instagram, where the creator of the video shows how she deals with last moment or unexpected video calls that come in from work.

Laura, the poster, often makes videos that deal with work from home or virtual work environments. So much so that her bio reads, “Your virtual work bestie.” This video opens to show her in frame, sitting with a cactus and staring at it. Soon enough, she gets notified that she is getting an incoming video call from a co-worker. Exactly at this point, the mad scramble to answer the video call begins. And it is nothing short of hilariously relatable for anybody who has worked from home.

The video shows her swiftly untying her bun and letting her hair down, removing the stray objects from the table and quickly plastering a smile on her face. She has shared this video on Instagram with a caption that reads, “Calling someone with no warning should be illegal.”

Watch it here:

The funny video was posted on Instagram a little more than four days ago. Since then, it has gone all kinds of viral and received more than 1.2 million views. It has also received various comments from Instagram users who couldn't stop relating to this hilarious video.

“No need for this hustle, I just don't respond,” commented an Instagram user, followed by a laughing face emoji. “I hate when this happens! Like why do you need to see my face to have a conversation?” posted another. “Me when a call wakes me up from my nap,” commented a third. “I don’t answer unscheduled calls for this precise reason. Sometimes I just sit there and let it ring out,” posted a fourth.

What are your thoughts on this comedy video?

