Reporter gets interrupted by his sweet mother as the camera keeps rolling. Watch

It is a moment of great pride for every parent to see their kids achieve their goals, especially career-wise. This video that has recently gone viral on Instagram, shows how a proud mother sweetly tries to greet her son while he is on his job as a reporter on the ground. There is a good chance that the video will make you say ‘aww’ at how cute the mother is.

The video opens to show a man, Myles Harris, reporting from the ground. As the video progresses, he suppresses his laughter and admits to the cameraperson that his mother was going to be there soon. And just as he said, she rolls in from the left of the screen to the right in her car. She does so with a big smile on her face and calls out to her son, “Hi baby!”

The sweet interaction between the mother and her son and that continues, is probably one of the sweetest things that you will come across today. He tells her that he is working and that she can tell his cameraperson a quick ‘hi’ before she should ideally leave because she was holding on traffic behind her. The mother, of course, was just happy to be there and left as soon as she greeted the two of them on the ground. The caption reads, “Typical Sandi. Yes, typical Sandi.”

Watch the interaction that is equal parts adorable and hilarious:

This viral video was posted on Instagram a bit more than two days ago and has received more than 3.4 lakh views on it so far. The video has also accumulated several comments from people who couldn't stop saying how cute this interaction was.

“My mom would absolutely do this,” related an Instagram user. “Mom is always going to be your biggest cheerleader,” reads another comment on this video. Another reporter also took to the comments section in order to hilariously write, “I absolutely love this. My mom would do the same thing, but with my luck she’d drive up on me during a live shot.”

What are your thoughts on this viral video?