Reporter goes live on TV wearing shots under his suit. Pic goes viral

An image of a news presenter is going viral on social media and has prompted people to share all sorts of replies.

The image show BBC news presenter Shaun Ley. He was dressed in a jacket and tie from the waist up while presenting a report on coronavirus travel rules in front of the camera, reports Daily Mail. However, during the segment, for a split second, the camera panned to another angle and the eagle-eyed viewers caught a glimpse of him wearing shorts and summer shoes under the desk.

“Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out?” wrote a Twitter user while sharing the image:

Is BBC news reader Shaun Ley keeping his cool by wearing shorts? And if so, were viewers meant to find out? #bbcnews pic.twitter.com/hzy4euQRY6 — Massimo Pini (@massimopini) June 1, 2021

Another Individual wrote “Do you think on the UK’s hottest day of the year that he said ‘I’m Shaun Ley’ or ‘I’m wearing shorts today’?” while sharing these images:

Do you think on the UK’s hottest day of the year that he said “I’m Shaun Ley” or “I’m wearing shorts today”? #hottestday #bbcnewscast #bbc pic.twitter.com/h7xEajWSAc — Kevin Bellwood (@kevinbellwood) June 4, 2021

There were some who defended the broadcaster. Just like this individual who said it is the same thing that many are doing during online calls, “It’s only what everyone’s been doing for the past year on their zoom calls!” This Twitter user wrote:

It's hot today in London (where Broadcasting House, which is where their newsroom, is located), that's why he's wearing shorts. — Jamie Murphy (@smurph25) June 2, 2021

What are your thoughts on this viral image?

