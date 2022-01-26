Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
trending

ITBP constable dedicates special song to celebrate Republic Day. Watch

Republic Day 2022: ITBP took to Twitter to share a video of the special song by constable Lovely Singh.
Republic Day 2022: The image is taken from the video posted by ITBP.(Twitter/@ITBP_official)
Published on Jan 26, 2022 11:45 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

A video of a constable from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dedicating a song to the nation to celebrate Republic Day has won people’s hearts. Posted on Twitter, the video also gives a glimpse into the lives of the jawans.

ITBP took to their official Twitter handle to post the melodious tribute. They started the post with two lines from the song sung by constable Lovely Singh. They also added hashtags #rupublicday2022, #republicday , and #Himveers.

Take a look at the post that may win your heart too:

The video has been posted a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 1,600 views and the numbers are only increasing. Many wrote “Happy Republic Day” while reacting to the post.

What are your thoughts on the video?

