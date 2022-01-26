ITBP constable dedicates special song to celebrate Republic Day. Watch

A video of a constable from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) dedicating a song to the nation to celebrate Republic Day has won people’s hearts. Posted on Twitter, the video also gives a glimpse into the lives of the jawans.

ITBP took to their official Twitter handle to post the melodious tribute. They started the post with two lines from the song sung by constable Lovely Singh. They also added hashtags #rupublicday2022, #republicday , and #Himveers.

Take a look at the post that may win your heart too:

हम हिन्दुस्तानी हैं

सैनिक तूफानी हैं...



Happy Republic Day



Constable Lovely Singh of ITBP dedicates a song on #rupublicday2022 #republicday #Himveers pic.twitter.com/CGZ7gkxD8I — ITBP (@ITBP_official) January 26, 2022

The video has been posted a few hours ago. Since being posted, the clip has gathered more than 1,600 views and the numbers are only increasing. Many wrote “Happy Republic Day” while reacting to the post.

What are your thoughts on the video?

