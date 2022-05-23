Rescue dog runs just by using its front legs in this heartening video. Watch

Dogs are such precious animals that are known as man’s best friend because of their love and loyalty. If you are a dog lover, it is heart-breaking to see them in any kind of pain. However, this video of a dog that taught itself to run despite being paralysed will uplift you. The video of the dog going over to its human by using its frontal legs is just heart-melting to watch.

The dog named Dobby is paralysed and can’t use its hind legs. The video of the dog was posted by the Instagram account tailoftwospecies on May 10. It has got more than 6.7 million views so far, making it really viral. “I am paralysed and can’t use my hind legs so I taught myself how to run,” says the text on the video. The video shows the dog using its frontal legs to run and quickly goes over to its human.

“I am disabled but I don’t care! And I love to run. So I run. Dobby has a wheelchair. Wheelchairs are designed to be used only few hours at a time. So at home she is mostly off it. And yes, we are planning to get her drag bags and many more things,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

The video has got more than 4.2 lakh likes and prompted several comments with users praising the kindness of the man.

“Dear Dobby, you are the sweetest pup I have ever seen. Bless your heart for trying. You are a hero. What loving parents you also have,” commented an Instagram user. “Our dog has the same condition, she never stops moving!!” wrote another. “This world needs more good people like you in it! Love to you man may you be blessed and enriched so you can continue to take care of that beautiful pup,” said a third.

Dobby is a rescued Indian street dog. It lives in Poland. The dog account has more than 20,000 followers.

What are your thoughts about this dog that has taught itself how to run despite being paralysed?