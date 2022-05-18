Rescue dog thinks he is a superhero when he wears his blue blanket. Watch

Pet parents who manage Instagram pages dedicated to their dogs never miss an opportunity to share videos that capture the antics of their pet babies. Thankfully, others can enjoy those videos and showcase their love for the ball of furs. Just like this video will make you do that shows a rescue dog who thinks he is a superhero and carries his blue blanket everywhere.

The video was originally posted on the Instagram page dedicated to the dog named Myko. The video, however, grabbed people’s attention after being re-shared by another Instagram page. “Not all heroes wear capes — some of them wear magic blue blankies @mykomushroom. How brave is this good boy?! Don’t miss the cat’s face at the end,” reads the caption posted along with the video on the Instagram page.

The video opens to show a text insert. “Our rescue pup thinks he is a superhero when he wears his blue blankie EVERYWHERE, because with it on he can almost fly though the air, and he always becomes instantly invisible. But the craziest thing is he’s suddenly super brave when faced with his competition,” it reads. The video also shows different snippets from the life of the dog, including the incident where he fearlessly faces his cat sibling.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted some two days ago. Since being shared, it has accumulated nearly 23,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Super powers is an understatement!” shared an Instagram user. “Adorable,” posted another. “Totally a super hero,” commented a third. “Super hero with blue doggie cape so adorable,” expressed a fourth. “He’s the best,” wrote a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?