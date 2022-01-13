Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rescue pup sitting patiently for some pets is absolutely wholesome to watch

This video posted on Reddit shows how a cute rescue dog is sitting next to its human and waiting for some cuddles and love to come its way.
Published on Jan 13, 2022 10:42 AM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

If you are looking for a wholesome dog video that can leave you with you with a smile, then here is a clip of a rescue pooch that may make you very happy. This wholesome video may also leave you saying aww – and that too more than once.

The video, shared on Reddit, is heartwarming to watch. There is a chance after watching the clip you will come to the same conclusion too.

“My rescue pup sitting patiently for some love and pets,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a dog sitting getting some pets from a human who is not entirely visible on screen.

Take a look at the sweet video:

The clip has been posted two days ago. Since being shared, the post has accumulated more than 850 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also gathered tons of comments.

“You can hear the "oh yeah that's the good spot" going on in that pup's mind,” wrote a Reddit user. To which, the original poster shared, “Hahahah absolutely!”

“Oh my god! He? she? Looks just like my dog. Like it’s a puppy of my dog,” expressed another. “Oh babyyyyy... bless him! Thank you for adopting this sweet soul,” commented a third.

What are your thoughts on the video?

