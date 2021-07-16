Rescue team untangles an owl and a turtle stuck together in Virginia. Watch

“This was a first,” this is what Arlington County Virginia's animal shelter and humane society wrote on Twitter while sharing a video of an unusual rescue. The clip shows a rescue team untangling an owl and a turtle that got stuck together.

“This was a first for our Animal Control team - an owl and a turtle stuck together!” reads the caption shared along with the video. The post is complete with the hastags #animalcontrol, #animalrescue, and #allinforanimals.

The video opens to show one of the officials carefully taking out the animals from a cage. Texts appearing on the screen explain that the mishap happened when the owl’s talons got stuck in the turtle’s shell. The video ends with the successful separation of the animals.

The owl suffered minor injuries and the turtle was unharmed. Presently, both are with wildlife rehabbers who will take care of them until they can be released into the wild.

Take a look at the video:

Since being posted, the video has gathered appreciative comments. “Thanks to all who helped save their lives. Wonderful!! I love happy endings,” wrote a Twitter user. “Thank you so much for saving their lives,” shared another.

What are your thoughts on the rescue video?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON