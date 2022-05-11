Restless kitten doesn’t want to go to sleep and it is hilarious to watch

Kids often keep tossing and turning in bed, at times disturbing their parents who are asleep, when they don’t want to sleep at night. Turns out, it is not exclusive to human babies but is true for kittens too – at least that is what this video suggests. Shared on Reddit, the video shows a tiny cat who wants to stay awake while its parents sleep.

“Kitten doesn’t want to go to sleep,” reads the caption of the video. The clip opens to show two cats cuddling and sleeping. The little one is safely nestled in between the kitties. Within moments, the kitten starts moving around and at one point even stands on top of one of the cats.

Take a look at the video:

The video has been posted about 22 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 20,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Exactly like my daughter when we're trying to sleep!” shared a Reddit user indicating that they are a parent. “Proof that babies are the same no matter the species,” posted another. "Mam! Dad! Wake up! It's time to play!!" joked a third. “That is one of the cutest videos I’ve seen in a long time and I’m not a huge cat lover. I love the way they’re cuddling it’s fantastic!” wrote a fourth. “This be like parents everywhere!” related a fifth.

What are your thoughts on the video?