‘Reveal age without revealing age’ trend goes viral. Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Swara Bhasker join in

Both Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Swara Bhasker took to Twitter to take part in the viral age-related online trend.
The image shows Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Swara Bhasker, both took part in the viral age-related online trend.(Ramesh Pathania/Mint File Photo & Instagram/@reallyswara)
Published on Jan 28, 2022 01:24 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

The Internet is filled with various kinds of trends that often leave people entertained. The recent is a challenge in which people are revealing about their age without actually mentioning it. The trend has now hooked in many, including Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma and actor Swara Bhasker.

The 43-year-old Sharma shared “A/S/L?” – an Internet lingo that was in use a long time ago. He did so while replying to a post by another Twitter user Subrahmanyam KVJ. “Being nice to strangers online?” he wrote and shared an image. The image has a text on it that reads, “Without saying your age, say something a young person today wouldn’t understand.”

Swara Bhaskar, who is 33-year-old, posted the same image and wrote, “Blank call!”

Others too joined the fun trend and shared some hilariously relatable posts.

This person posted about the bubble gum brand that was immensely popular among 90s kids:

Then there is this gold that a Twitter user posted:

How can someone forget the made for each other jodi of a cassette and a pencil:

Then there were many who simply wrote one word to reveal about their age. Any guesses? It’s Orkut - a social networking site that was shut down years ago.

What would you share under this age-related trend?

