Ring bearer dog’s reaction in wedding pic reminds people of disaster girl meme

The disaster girl meme first went viral back in 2005 and has since been in use.
By Trisha Sengupta
PUBLISHED ON SEP 29, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The image shows a dog named Henry.(Twitter/@Emily_Brier_)

A wedding picture showcasing a dog as a ring bearer is spreading joy online. The image has prompted people to showcase their love for the sweet dog. A few, however, noticed something else too - the resemblance of the dog’s reaction to the looks of the kid in the viral disaster girl meme.

The disaster girl meme first went viral back in 2005 and has since been in use. It showcases Zoe Roth, then a four-year-old girl. The picture features Roth and her father watching a controlled burn used to clear a property. People now cannot stop commenting how the image of the dog named Henry reminds them of the famous meme.

The dog’s image was shared by Twitter user Emily Brier. “Have we discussed how Henry was the ring bear(er) at our elopement and stole the show with this one single photo,” she wrote while sharing the picture.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being posted, went all kinds of viral. Till now, it has gathered more than 67,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing.

Many also wrote how the dog is a sweetheart.

What are your thoughts on the picture? Do you think Henry’s reaction resembles the look of the kid in the disaster girl meme?

