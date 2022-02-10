Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Rishabh Pant’s photo of ‘chilling’ on boundary ropes during 2nd ODI goes viral

Rishabh Pant’s photo reminded viewers about Yuzvendra Chahal, who had gone viral similarly in 2019.
Rishabh Pant's photo while “chilling” on the boundary ropes with Deepak Chahar and the support staff after his dismissal went viral and resulted in a plethora of memes.(@BrahmaandKiMaa/Twitter)
Published on Feb 10, 2022 02:03 PM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Team India’s new captain Rohit Sharma experimented with the batting line-up during the second ODI against West Indies as he sent out Rishabh Pant to open the innings but something other than his batting caught the eye of the viewers. 

While the experiment didn’t quite work out and the explosive wicketkeeper-batter was dismissed on 18 runs off 34 balls, his photo while “chilling” on the boundary ropes with Deepak Chahar and the support staff after his dismissal went viral and resulted in a plethora of memes.

Here are some of the best memes of the match. 

The viral picture of the 24-year-old batter also brought back memories of another viral photo when Yuzvendra Chahal was caught by the cameras relaxing in the boundary region during the 2019 World Cup fixture against Sri Lanka.

The gamble involving Rishabh Pant didn’t prove too costly for India as they defeated West Indies by 44 runs to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. The final encounter, now a dead rubber, will be played on February 11 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

