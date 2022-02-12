Riteish Deshmukh, Ajinkya Rahane react to Harsh Goenka’s happiness tweet chain

Harsh Goenka is known for often sharing wonderful posts on Twitter for his followers that urge them to post about their uplifting and inspiring tales. In his latest share, he asked people to post about the moments in their lives that make for fond and happy memories. In this tweet chain, he came up with an idea to spread some happiness and also fulfill a noble cause along the way. The business tycoon’s tweet may impress you thoroughly.

Harsh Goenka on February 10 shared the post on Twitter. “I’m starting a chain to make a difference. Join the chain with your happy moment. Add #HelloHappiness and tag friends to #TweetAMeal. For every tweet @RpgFoundation will donate a meal through @FeedingIndia. My happy moment is walking on the beach. What’s yours?,” he wrote. Along with the tweet, he also posted a picture of a sunset on a beach.

Goenka tagged a number of celebrities and well-known personalities to participate in his happiness thread. His tweet got responses from Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, actor Riteish Deshmukh, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, talk show host Simi Garewal, singer Adnan Sami and many more.

Take a look at the post by Harsh Goenka:

His post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 1,000 likes. It has also been re-tweeted by many.

Here's what Riteish Deshmukh and Ajinkya Rahane tweeted:

Below are some more of the happy moments that were shared on the thread.

“Thank you Dear @hvgoenka for a great initiative. I invite @DoctorNene and @drriteshmalik to share their #HelloHappiness moment and #TweetAMeal . My happy moment is when I self drive in different cities of world. Specially long drives, for hours,” Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted along with these images:

Singer Adnan Sami nominated Kiren Rijiju for the initiative. He also shared that his happy moment are always with his family.

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene also took part. “Great idea! My happiness is with family and friends, no matter where we are are what we are doing. #ExperiencesoverThings," he shared.

As for Simi Garewal, she posted an animal-related share:

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Harsh Goenka? What are some of the happy moments that you cherish?