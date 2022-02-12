Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Trending / Riteish Deshmukh, Ajinkya Rahane react to Harsh Goenka’s happiness tweet chain
trending

Riteish Deshmukh, Ajinkya Rahane react to Harsh Goenka’s happiness tweet chain

Industrialist Harsh Goenka started a happiness tweet chain and many reacted to the post, including Riteish Deshmukh and Ajinkya Rahane. In the tweet, he asked people to share about their happy moments.
Harsh Goenka also posted this image with the tweet that prompted responses from Riteish Deshmukh and Ajinkya Rahane(Twitter/@hvgoenka)
Published on Feb 12, 2022 11:17 AM IST
ByGurjant Pannu

Harsh Goenka is known for often sharing wonderful posts on Twitter for his followers that urge them to post about their uplifting and inspiring tales. In his latest share, he asked people to post about the moments in their lives that make for fond and happy memories. In this tweet chain, he came up with an idea to spread some happiness and also fulfill a noble cause along the way. The business tycoon’s tweet may impress you thoroughly.

Harsh Goenka on February 10 shared the post on Twitter. “I’m starting a chain to make a difference. Join the chain with your happy moment. Add #HelloHappiness and tag friends to #TweetAMeal. For every tweet @RpgFoundation will donate a meal through @FeedingIndia. My happy moment is walking on the beach. What’s yours?,” he wrote. Along with the tweet, he also posted a picture of a sunset on a beach.

Goenka tagged a number of celebrities and well-known personalities to participate in his happiness thread. His tweet got responses from Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma, actor Riteish Deshmukh, cricketer Ajinkya Rahane, talk show host Simi Garewal, singer Adnan Sami and many more.

Take a look at the post by Harsh Goenka:

RELATED STORIES

His post, since being shared, has gathered nearly 1,000 likes. It has also been re-tweeted by many.

Here's what Riteish Deshmukh and Ajinkya Rahane tweeted:

Below are some more of the happy moments that were shared on the thread.

“Thank you Dear @hvgoenka for a great initiative. I invite @DoctorNene and @drriteshmalik to share their #HelloHappiness moment and #TweetAMeal . My happy moment is when I self drive in different cities of world. Specially long drives, for hours,” Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma tweeted along with these images:

Singer Adnan Sami nominated Kiren Rijiju for the initiative. He also shared that his happy moment are always with his family.

Actor Madhuri Dixit's husband Dr Shriram Nene also took part. “Great idea! My happiness is with family and friends, no matter where we are are what we are doing. #ExperiencesoverThings," he shared.

As for Simi Garewal, she posted an animal-related share:

What are your thoughts on the post shared by Harsh Goenka? What are some of the happy moments that you cherish?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
twitter harsh goenka
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Gehraiyaan movie review
Election 2022 Live
IPL 2022 mega auction
Horoscope Today
Promise Day 2022
Badhaai Do review
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP