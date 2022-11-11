"Running the world": Anand Mahindra shares inspiring words of NYC cab driver

After India lost to England in the second semifinal of the T20 world cup yesterday, many fans of the Indian cricket team were dispirited. So, to cheer up their spirits, recently industrialist Anand Mahindra shared a video that he received from his friend. In the short video, you can see a cab driver from New York who gave a shout-out to all the Indians who are "running the world." In the post's caption, Anand Mahindra wrote, "An Indian friend of mine had this chance encounter with a cabbie in New York. Fascinating how the brand of a country gets transformed and amplified. And cab drivers everywhere are great references to brand values! (Some consolation for not 'ruling' the T20 World Cup!)"

Take a look at his Tweet below:

An Indian friend of mine had this chance encounter with a cabbie in New York. Fascinating how the brand of a country gets transformed and amplified. And cab drivers everywhere are great references of brand values! (Some consolation for not ‘ruling’ the T20 World Cup! 😊) pic.twitter.com/4mmxeZSz1S — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 10, 2022

Since this Tweet was shared, it has been viewed 85,000 times and has 2500 likes and several comments as well. One person commented, "Yes, Sir!! I agree with what you have said. If the people are good, then the country will be transformational." A second person added, "Indians are ruling the world now"...did I just hear that!" A third person wrote, "Such a simple, honest appeal by a hardworking NYC Cabbie! May God bless him!"