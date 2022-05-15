Sachin Tendulkar gives his pet dogs a bath. Watch cute video

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar is quite an active user of Instagram. He regularly posts photos and video sharing snippets of his life with his millions of fans. Like this video, where the Master Blaster has shown his love for his pet dogs. The God of Cricket, as he is fondly called, is seen bathing his two pet dogs named Max and Spike in the video.

In the video, Sachin Tendulkar is seen giving a bath to his two pet dogs. He is gently washing their paws and then wipes them with a towel and it is really wholesome to watch. The wholesome video was uploaded five days ago and it has got more than three million views so far.

“Spa day for Max & Spike. Used a shampoo so they always stay fur-esh!” he captioned the video.

“#Godofcricket is god of everything,” commented an Instagram user. “Lucky dogs,” reads another comment. “Wow. Max and Spike are really lucky. Having a bath and a spa from Sachin Tendulkar himself,” posted a third. “This is called humility or humbleness,” reads yet another comment.

Sachin Tendulkar retired from cricket after playing a record 200 Tests and 463 ODIs for India. He scored 15,921 runs in Test cricket and 18,426 runs in ODIs. He has the highest number of centuries in international cricket with 51 hundreds in Test cricket and 49 in ODIs. He was part of the 2011 World Cup winning Indian squad.

What do you think about this video of Sachin Tendulkar with his pet dogs?

