Sachin Tendulkar posts dog video, asks ‘Is this what you call having a paw-rty’

Sachin Tendulkar often takes to Instagram to share such posts that showcase his love for animals, especially dogs. Case in point, this share that shows him feeding a few strays. There is a chance that the clip will make you say aww.

“Is this what you call having a paw-rty,” he wrote and added the hashtag #dogsofinstagram. He also added another hashtag about an online trend that went crazy viral last year. It is #PawriHoRahiHai.

The video opens to show the Master Blaster feeding some dogs with his own hands. The dogs are seen happily jumping around him.

Take a look at the video:

The video, since being shared a few days ago, has accumulated more than 3.3 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments.

“Awesome and very commendable indeed,” wrote an Instagram user. “Lucky pups,” posted another. “Great,” expressed a third. Many also posted heart emoticons to showcase their reactions.

What are your thoughts on the video posted by Sachin Tendulkar?