Sachin Tendulkar rescues injured bird and feeds it. Watch

Sachin Tendulkar often takes to Instagram to share videos that show his sweet interactions with animals. From feeding stray dogs to recuing and adopting puppy, his profile his filled with various kinds of posts that often leave people with a smile. Just like this video that he recent posted which shows the Master Blaster rescuing an injured bird and feeding it.

“A little care and affection can go a long way to make our world an even better place!” he wrote while posting the video. Alongside, he also added the hashtags #birds and #peace.

The video opens to show Tendulkar holding a bird in his hands while someone else it using a bottle cap to pour water into its throat. Within moments, he picks up the creature and carefully keeps it on top of a table.

We won’t give away everything, so take a look at the video to see what else it shows:

The video has been posted about 16 hours ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated several likes. Till now, the video has gathered more than one lakh likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various praiseful comments. A few also showcased their reactions by using different emoticons.

“Thank you for your kindness,” wrote an Instagram user. “Respect,” posted another. “Great work sir,” shared a third. “Great to see you sir, all the time,” commented a fourth. Many also expressed their responses by sharing heart emoticons.

What are your thoughts on the video showing Sachin Tendulkar helping an injured bird?