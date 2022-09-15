Sachin Tendulkar shares pics of cricketers, asks interesting question for cricket lovers

The second edition of Road Safety World Series recently kickstarted with the aim to boost awareness among people about road safety. With famous cricketers from all across the world taking part, this tournament is played in the T20 format. Players like Sachin Tendulkar, Harbhajan Singh, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh are taking part in the event from India. And, Master Blaster took to Instagram a few hours ago to share a picture related to the event. He also asked a question that may intrigue the cricket lovers.

He shared two pictures that show the inside of a flight. Besides Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh, other famous cricket players are also seen in the images. In the caption, Tendulkar asked “Can you tell me the number of international runs and wickets in these pictures?”

Take a look at the post:

The post has been shared about an hour ago. Since being posted, it has accumulated more than 2.4 lakh likes and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post various comments. A few also tried answering Sachin Tendulkar’s question. Many also showed their reactions through heart emoticons.

