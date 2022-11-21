Salt Bae shares pic of gold-coated steak amid controversy on 1.3 crore restaurant bill

Celebrity influencer cafe Salt Bae’s Instagram page is filled with numerous posts about his dishes and celebrity guests at his restaurants. Recently, however, he shared a post showing an exuberant bill paid by customers which amounted to approximately ₹1.3 crore. The share drew criticism from netizens. Following the post, the chef is making headlines again after he took to Instagram to share a reel of a gold-coated steak.

“Federal Bank - 24 carat gold,” he wrote and shared an image. Take a look at the post and the screenshot of the reel.

Image of gold-coated steak shared by Salt Bae on Instagram. (Instagram/@nusr_et)

The image of the bill prompted many to share their displeasures. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “160000€ that's ridiculous.” Another person added, “That’s actually disgusting.” A third posted, “How to waste your money. ”

The restaurant Nusr.Et is owned by Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae. He rose to fame and became an online sensation after his video of sprinkling salt on steaks in an unusual way went crazy viral.

