Home / Trending / Salt Bae shares pic of gold-coated steak amid controversy on 1.3 crore restaurant bill

Salt Bae shares pic of gold-coated steak amid controversy on 1.3 crore restaurant bill

trending
Published on Nov 21, 2022 06:27 PM IST

Salt Bae took to Instagram to share a pic of a gold-coated steak amid the controversy regarding ₹1.3 crore bill charged by his restaurant.

The image shows the picture of a gold-coated steak that Salt Bae shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@nusr_et)
The image shows the picture of a gold-coated steak that Salt Bae shared on Instagram.(Instagram/@nusr_et)
ByTrisha Sengupta

Celebrity influencer cafe Salt Bae’s Instagram page is filled with numerous posts about his dishes and celebrity guests at his restaurants. Recently, however, he shared a post showing an exuberant bill paid by customers which amounted to approximately 1.3 crore. The share drew criticism from netizens. Following the post, the chef is making headlines again after he took to Instagram to share a reel of a gold-coated steak.

“Federal Bank - 24 carat gold,” he wrote and shared an image. Take a look at the post and the screenshot of the reel.

Image of gold-coated steak shared by Salt Bae on Instagram.(Instagram/@nusr_et)
Image of gold-coated steak shared by Salt Bae on Instagram.(Instagram/@nusr_et)

The image of the bill prompted many to share their displeasures. Just like this Instagram user who wrote, “160000€ that's ridiculous.” Another person added, “That’s actually disgusting.” A third posted, “How to waste your money. ”

The restaurant Nusr.Et is owned by Nusret Gökçe, nicknamed Salt Bae. He rose to fame and became an online sensation after his video of sprinkling salt on steaks in an unusual way went crazy viral.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
instagram viral
instagram viral

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out