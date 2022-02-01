Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sania Mirza posts pic with sweet caption to wish Shoaib Malik on his birthday

Sania Mirza's post on Shoaib Malik's birthday may leave you with a smile.
The image shows Sania Mirza with husband Shoaib Malik and son Izhaan Mirza Malik.(Instagram/@mirzasaniar)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:13 PM IST
ByTrisha Sengupta

Sania Mirza often takes to Instagram to share various kinds of posts that create a buzz. In her latest share, she took to the social media platform to post a sweet and witty message for her husband Shoaib Malik. In her message, she wished him on his birthday.

“Happy Birthday from us to you. May you continue to age backwards and give everyone a complex including me, @realshoaibmalik [Shoaib Malik],” she wrote and shared an image. The picture shows Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik with their adorable son Izhaan Mirza Malik.

Take a look at the post:

The post, since being shared, a little over an hour ago, has gathered more than 65,000 likes and the numbers are quickly increasing. The share has also prompted many to post sweet comments. Just like this post by Sagarika Ghatge Khan. “Happy happy Happiest birthday,” she wrote. Suresh Raina too joined to share his comment. He simply wrote “Happy Birthday.” Many too posted their wishes for Shoaib Malik while reacting to Sania Mirza’s Instagram post.

“Beautiful caption,” wrote an Instagram user. “Aww,” posted another.

What are your thoughts on the video?

